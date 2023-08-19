Bangladeshi banks have lowest capital base in South Asia

Bangladeshi banks maintained the lowest capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 11.83 per cent among the South Asian countries, according to the Bangladesh Bank's Financial Stability Report 2022.

The central bank report highlighted the situations of CAR in India, Sri Lank, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

People concerned of the banking sector said the Bangladesh Bank's Financial Stability Report 2022 showed the actual scenario of the banks in Bangladesh. A bank with a higher CAR is considered to have a good financial health.