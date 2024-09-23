Assets held abroad not mentioned in tax files

Two years ago, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) allowed taxpayers to disclose details on their assets held in foreign countries in the income tax statement, but no taxpayer in the country ever mentioned details on foreign assets including homes and vehicles.

Though no assets held in foreign countries have been shown, many powerful tycoons, politicians and bureaucrats own various properties including homes and vehicles in foreign countries. Local and foreign media have been reporting about such properties. Yet, the tax officials are not looking into assets held abroad.

The NBR had kept no window for taxpayers to disclose their assets held aboard in the tax statement for the past 50 years since the independence. The government of the time added provisions on the disclosure of assets held aboard in the national budget in 2022. The governments also offered scopes to legalise the money that has been laundered abroad by paying a certain amount of tax and no question will be raised on it. However, none ever took this opportunity.