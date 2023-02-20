Bangladesh Bank committed to provide policy supports to exporters, importers: Deputy Governor

Jamal was speaking at the certificate award ceremony of ICC Bangladesh Workshop on Factoring & Open Account for International Trade Finance held in the capital, said a press release.

The deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank in his keynote speech mentioned that the central bank after huge exercises brought radical changes in foreign trade transactions by issuance of FE Circular No. 25 on 30 June, 2020.

He observed even during the pandemic situation they are being visited by several international financing institutes. “This indicates that we are growing despite different odds. I am sure external financiers will be benefited from trade transactions of Bangladesh.”

Jamal also requested the exporters to use the policy so as to protect their payments.

ICC Bangladesh vice president AK Azad said that in the context of ongoing global financial and economic crisis, banks and businesses need to take stringent measures to ensure that their sales transactions are watertight.