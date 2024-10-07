Green chilli price tops Tk 650 per kg in Chandpur’s Matlab South upazila

Prices of green chillies have reached Tk 600-650 per kg at the kitchen markets in Matlab South upazila of Chandpur. As prices went out of the customers’ reach, green chillies were even sold for Tk 2-3 per piece, traders said.

Prices soared on Sunday and Monday due to low supply amid incessant rains, while several customers alleged that prices of essentials, as well as green chillies are on the rise due to absence of market monitoring.