Export of agro products faces hurdles     

The agricultural products ushered a ray of hope to emerge as a new export sector, but the growth trajectory hit a snag as the sector is now dealing with different sorts of problems.

The export of agricultural products doubled in the last five years, with the country exporting products of USD 1 billion in the last two years each.

But the export trade faced a hurdle in the first month of the fiscal year 2022-23 and it rose slightly in the following month. In overall estimation, the export of agricultural products declined in the first two months of the current fiscal.

Bangladesh exported products worth USD 63.9 million in July of FY23, which is 35 per cent lower from the corresponding month a year ago. However, a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent was recorded in the following month as the export earnings rose to USD 110 million in August. In total, the export of agricultural products plunged 14 per cent in July and August.