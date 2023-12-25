Official dollar exchange rate differs far from actual price

A leading business firm in the country paid an import bill of USD 400,000 to a bank last week. They paid a total of Tk 44 million at the official rate of Tk 110 per USD.

However, they had to pay an additional Tk 13 per dollar through pay order. In total, they paid Tk 5.2 million Tk through pay order. As such, the business firm had to pay Tk 123 per dollar. Although the official price of USD is Tk 110 in all banks, the actual price is much higher than that.

Most of the import agencies are experiencing the same predicament. While some influential business persons are buying dollars at a comparatively low price from the bank, the common people have to purchase dollars at a price higher than the declared rate to clear the import debt

In the same way, when the common traders are struggling to open letter of credit (LC), big and influential persons are getting benefits from banks.