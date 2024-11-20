Inditex boosts fast fashion flights from Bangladesh to avoid shipping delays

Zara owner Inditex has sharply increased its use of air freight to bring clothes from factories in India to its logistics hub in Spain to avoid shipping delays, according to trade data, industry experts, and investors.

The shift raises questions about how the world's biggest listed fast-fashion retailer is progressing towards its target of slashing by half its "Scope 3", or indirect, emissions, as air transport produces significantly higher carbon emissions than shipping.

Apparel retailers, and exporters in general, have increased their use of air freight since insecurity in the Red Sea disrupted global shipping routes.

Unpublished data and analysis shared with Reuters on Inditex's shipments from India and Bangladesh, two of its major supplier countries, offer a close-up look at such a shift and its repercussions for the fashion industry's climate goals.