Exports cross $5b-mark for 4th straight month

The merchandise exports have been above the threshold of $5 billion for the fourth consecutive month as the country registered exports worth $5.1 billion in March.

There was an year-on-year increase of 9.88 per cent in exports in March, according to the latest data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Tuesday.

The cumulative growth in exports from July to March of the fiscal year 2023-24 showed a modest uptick and stood at 4.39 per cent, with exports totaling $43.55 billion.