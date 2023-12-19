Bangladesh’s growth to slow down amid election-related uncertainty: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes there is uncertainty in the economy of Bangladesh ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections to be held in January. At the same time, several other factors, including the crisis of power and energy, decline in exports and high inflation rate, are slowing down the economy.

For this reason, the ADB has lowered the GDP (gross domestic product) projection for Bangladesh. The ADB is assuming that the GDP of Bangladesh will be 6.2 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year.

The multinational agency published the December edition of the ‘Asian Development Outlook’ Tuesday.