Long queue behind TCB truck in Karwan Bazar, complaints of discrepancy

There were long queues of customers behind the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks at Karwan Bazar area in the capital today, Saturday. Many were waiting in line for over an hour and there was commotion among the people standing in the queue.

It was noticed that an argument between two people standing on the side of the truck was about to turn into a fist fight. In this situation, the sale was also halted for a while.

From speaking to people who came to buy essentials it was revealed that many were breaking the queue to get ahead. There were complaints that a person was buying goods repeatedly.

Many of those standing in the queue for a long time would have to return empty-handed. Each of the TCB trucks contains essentials for 350 people in total.