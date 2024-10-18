Vegetable prices still high, egg prices coming down

Most of the vegetables in the market are still being sold for a high price. However, the price of farm chicken eggs has come down a little as the supply is going up. A dozen egg sold for Tk 160 in different markets of the capital on Thursday. In addition to eggs, the price of green chillis has decreased as well.

Sellers stated that the supply of vegetables in the market is still low compared to demand. The rain and floods in the country during the last couple of months has caused extensive damage to the crops. Because of that the price of vegetables is not coming down so soon.

Meanwhile, the major egg producing companies have started supplying eggs directly to the wholesale markets. With this the price of eggs has started decreasing from Thursday. This information has been found from visiting the Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market and Town Hall Bazar kitchen markets in the capital on Thursday and from speaking to the vendors.