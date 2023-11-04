Garment workers' minimum wage should be 100 dollars: Binayak Sen

While it is being said that there are political instigations behind the readymade garment workers' wages movement, there is also justification for this unrest. The main reason for this is high inflation, particularly with the inflation in food prices remaining about 12 per cent over the past few months. The overall inflation, though, is below 10 per cent.

Taking the high rate of inflation into consideration, the minimum wages of readymade garment workers should be 100 US dollars. But actually given the present circumstances, the wages demanded by the labour leaders has justification. Wages need to be about Tk 20,000 in order to live above the poverty line. Then again, there is the question of whether the owners can afford to pay those wages. It would not be judicious to suddenly hike wages by Tk 8,000 to Tk 20,000 in one leap if the industry is to keep grip on the world market.

* Binayak Sen, economist and director general, BIDS Prothom Alo