Garment workers' minimum wage should be 100 dollars: Binayak Sen

While it is being said that there are political instigations behind the readymade garment workers' wages movement, there is also justification for this unrest. The main reason for this is high inflation, particularly with the inflation in food prices remaining about 12 per cent over the past few months. The overall inflation, though, is below 10 per cent.
Taking the high rate of inflation into consideration, the minimum wages of readymade garment workers should be 100 US dollars. But actually given the present circumstances, the wages demanded by the labour leaders has justification. Wages need to be about Tk 20,000 in order to live above the poverty line. Then again, there is the question of whether the owners can afford to pay those wages. It would not be judicious to suddenly hike wages by Tk 8,000 to Tk 20,000 in one leap if the industry is to keep grip on the world market.
* Binayak Sen, economist and director general, BIDS Prothom Alo
In order to ensure that this minimum wage is adequate, the government can provide each worker with Tk 1000 as a social safety net. If not paid in cash, this money can be provided in the form of a package of rice, edible oil and dal (lentils)
Taking all factors into consideration, workers' wages should be 100 dollars. The dollar exchange rate in the kerb market is Tk 120, so 100 dollars equals Tk 12,000. In order to ensure that this minimum wage is adequate, the government can provide each worker with Tk 1000 as a social safety net. If not paid in cash, this money can be provided in the form of a package of rice, edible oil and dal (lentils). In future this can be provided to workers in other industrial sectors too.
It will not require a large sum of money to provide the readymade garment workers with this assistance. There are 4 million workers (40 lakh) in this sector at present. So this will require Tk 4 billion (Tk 400 crore) a month. We want this assistance for six months for the garment workers. Once the prices of essentials falls, this will no longer be required. So the workers will benefit if they are paid 100 dollars along with an additional Tk 1000.
In 2018, the minimum wages for workers was fixed at Tk 8000. Presently the real value of that wage has dropped. I feel that if Tk 12,000 is fixed as the wage, the workers will be encouraged. Their productivity will increase. This is imperative for the economy.
At least 10 million (1 crore) people of the country are dependent on the readymade garment workers. In a BIDS study we saw that the workers on average send one-third of their wage back to the village for their elderly parents or family workers. This is a sort of social security which helps hugely in poverty alleviation. So if the wages of readymade garments workers is increased, the rural people are indirectly benefitted.