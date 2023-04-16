37 per cent families in Bangladesh in debt

The average amount of loans taken by households has doubled in the country. One-third of households are taking loans now. A latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has revealed this.

BBS published the preliminary results of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022. Mohiuddin Ahmed, deputy director of the organisation and project director of HIES-2022, highlighted various aspects of the survey in an event organised on this occasion at the BBS Auditorium in Agargaon of the capital. Planning minister MA Mannan was chief guest at the event.

According to the survey, 37 per cent of the families in the country have taken loans from a financial institution or friends in the last one year. During the survey from January to December last year, an average of 37.03 per cent of households reported loans or borrowings. In the 2016 survey, the rate of households who had been taking loans stood at 29.70 per cent. That means in the last 6 years, the families in the country who are taking loans have increased by more than 7.25 percentage points.