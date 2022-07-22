Exporters worry as orders fall and costs shoot up

Like Alps Apparels, many export-oriented readymade garment factories are seeing a drop in purchase orders. The power and gas crisis is making matters worse. Load-shedding of electricity is pushing up production costs. And production at many textile industries is being slashed by 50 per cent due to the gas crisis. Garment sector industrialists are anxious over delays in the supply of yarn and fabric.

Readymade garments make up around 82 per cent of the country's export products. The next four top export sectors are home textiles, leather and leather products, agro processed foods, and jute and jute products. In the immediate past financial year 2021-22, earnings from these four sectors totalled USD 5.15 billion (USD 515 crore). That means that exports in every sector exceeded a billion dollars. Now of these five sectors, even the readymade garment, jute and leather sector exporters are anxious because their work orders are falling. There has been no negative impact on the textile and agro processed food sectors, though production costs have gone up in all sectors due to the gas and power crisis.

A number of exporters have said inflation has increased alarmingly in the US and Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result, people there have cut down spending in general, other than on essentials. They have cut down on buying clothes, leather and leather goods, jute goods and other products from Bangladesh. On one side purchase orders have fallen and on the other, production costs have increased due to the gas and power crisis. This has plunged the exporters into a quandary.