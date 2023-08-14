Economy sluggish, investments drop

Over the past two financial years in Bangladesh, the value of the taka has fallen by 23 per cent. In June of the last 2022-23 financial year, taka was devalued by 13.76 per cent. And in the 2021-22 financial year, the value of the taka fell by 9.25 per cent. Basically, the value of the taka could not be kept up due to the dollar crisis. And under impact of this, the foreign exchange reserves fell by half, a gaping deficit appeared in balance of payments and people floundered under the pressure of high inflation.

Meanwhile, two economists of the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) have said if the value of the dollar rises by 10 per cent in country of growing economies, within one year their production will fall by 1.9 per cent. And this fall in production will continue for two and a half years. But the rise in dollar value will not impact developed countries so hard. In these countries, if the value of the dollars goes up by 10 per cent, production will fall only by 0.6 per cent and will normalise within a year. So countries with rising economies are the most affected by the increase in dollar value.

According to studies, the increase in dollar value has also had a negative impact on trade and capital markets of the rising economies. For example, imports have fallen by two-fold compared to exports. The credit ratings of these countries are falling, capital flow is decreasing, monetary policies are being constricted and share markets are plummeting too. These countries are even at a loss over current account balance. Each and every word of the researchers regarding the impact of the rise in dollar value is proving to be true in the case of Bangladesh. So in keeping with the calculations of the two researchers, production should be falling in Bangladesh too. International Monetary Fund (IMF) has used this research in their annual 'External Sector Report' published on 19 July.