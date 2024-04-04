Ticket racketeering may get back on track, Shohoz fears

This would have been simply impossible for any other service provider than Shohoz, who holds a decade of ticket selling experience as well as digitizing one of the most unorganized transports (bus) sector in the country.

Shohoz.com has reportedly sold more than 4 crore tickets through their railway ticketing platform till date. This would not have been possible if the company focused on ticket racketeering and not service quality.

For the first time in the history of railway tickets, Shohoz was able to introduce online refunds against ticket cancellations, ensuring a better customer experience and convenience. Now train tickets can be bought 10 days in advance as compared to 5 days earlier beside the online tickets being available 24/7, which was available from 5 am onwards only earlier. To make the ticketing system secure and prevent fraudulent activities, the refunded seats do not become available instantly. They become available randomly from time-to-time, so that nobody can guess the right time to re-purchase them. Similarly, the release time of blocked seats has also been made random, so that the ticket availability time cannot be guessed by users. This step clearly upholds the spirit of Bangladesh Government’s motive of creating a ‘Smart Bangladesh.’

The latest move of Shohoz has been to introduce the OTP system in online train booking, which makes it absolutely impossible for the ‘blackers’ to use someone else’s phone number, as the OTP code will be directly sent to the actual customer’s registered mobile number who is trying to book the tickets online.