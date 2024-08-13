Shokti+ introduces Bangladesh’s first fortified sour yogurt
Shokti+, a pioneer in providing essential nutrition to Bangladeshi children since 2007, is expanding its mission to adult consumers to meet their daily nutrition need with the launch of their new Fortified Sour Yogurt.
Available at an affordable price of Tk 25, this new single-serving yogurt offers a convenient and nutritious option for healthy eating.
"Unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits are contributing to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases," said Dipesh Nag, managing director of Shokti+.
"Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise are vital for overall wellness. Hence, we are introducing Fortified Shokti+ Sour Yogurt to offer our consumers a nutritious yet affordable choice to balance their daily routine."
Surayya Siddiqua, sales and marketing director at Shokti+, emphasised the importance of a balanced diet for long-term health.
"Shokti+ Fortified Sour Yogurt is enriched with four essential nutrients – iron, iodine, zinc, and vitamin A – along with all the goodness of milk and probiotics found in yogurts. This combination helps meet daily nutritional needs."
Shokti+ sources pure milk for its fortified yogurt from chilling centers located in Sirajganj, Sariakandi, and Maidandighi, collaborating with women small-hold dairy farmers in these regions.
Recognising the consumer need for convenient, single-serving portions, the brand has opted for smaller cups instead of the conventional 400-gram size.
The 75g packaging is designed for convenience and portability, catering to the needs of modern consumers who require quick and healthy snack options. The packaging also ensures the product’s freshness and extends its shelf life.
Initially, the product will be available in super shops in Dhaka, retail shops on the outskirts of Dhaka, and retail shops in Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Dinajpur.
Consumers in Dhaka can also enjoy the convenience of free home delivery by ordering online through their website https://www.grameendanone.net/#yogurts
Shokti+ is a product of Grameen Danone Foods, popularly known as Grameen Danone, a social business enterprise launched in 2006, designed to provide children with key nutrients that are typically missing from their diet in rural Bangladesh.