Shokti+ introduces Bangladesh’s first fortified sour yogurt

Shokti+, a pioneer in providing essential nutrition to Bangladeshi children since 2007, is expanding its mission to adult consumers to meet their daily nutrition need with the launch of their new Fortified Sour Yogurt.

Available at an affordable price of Tk 25, this new single-serving yogurt offers a convenient and nutritious option for healthy eating.

"Unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits are contributing to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases," said Dipesh Nag, managing director of Shokti+.

"Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise are vital for overall wellness. Hence, we are introducing Fortified Shokti+ Sour Yogurt to offer our consumers a nutritious yet affordable choice to balance their daily routine."