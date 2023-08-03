In India, it’s advantage Tesla as Chinese automakers face heat

China’s loss in India could be Elon Musk’s gain.

Tesla TSLA.O has had a red-carpet welcome from India for its proposal to invest in the country, while its largest rival in electric vehicles, China’s BYD 002594.SZ, has been stopped cold by increased scrutiny from New Delhi.

The result could be an opening for Tesla to negotiate terms for an entry to the world’s third-largest auto market without the competitive threat from BYD that it faces in other emerging markets, like Thailand.

“The future of who wins in India will have some bearing on who wins globally in the EV race,” said Jasmeet Khurana of the World Economic Forum.