NOVOAIR offers winter holiday package

NOVOAIR is offering attractive Winter Holiday Package for Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram, reports UNB.
The package includes air fare and hotel, hotel transfer at airport, breakfast and many more on twin share basis for two nights three days, the airlines said in a press release on Wednesday.
NOVOAIR has partnered with 19 leading private banks and card holders of these banks can enjoy this package at zero interest which is payable in six equal monthly installments, it said.
Cox’s Bazar package from Dhaka starts from Tk 1,777 per person per month and from other destinations, the starting rate is Tk 2,666 per person per month.
Partner Hotels includes Royal Tulip Pearl Beach Resort, Sayeman Beach Resort, Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort, Long Beach Hotel, Windy terrace Boutique Hotel, Best Western Heritage, Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Grace Cox Smart Hotel and Praasad Paradise Hotel and Resort.
Sylhet package from Dhaka starts from Tk 1,515 per person per month.
Partner Hotels are Hotel Rose View and Hotel Noorjahan grand.
Chattogram package from Dhaka starts from Tk 2,222 per person per month and the partner hotel is Hotel Agrabad.
Dhaka package from Cox’s Bazar starts at Tk 2,222 per person per month and from other destinations Tk 1,888 per person per month. Partner hotel is Lakeshore hotels.
Currently, NOVOAIR operates five flights daily from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, four flights to Chattogram and two flights to Sylhet in compliance with health guidelines issued by the government, WHO, ICAO and IATA, the company said.