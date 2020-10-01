NOVOAIR offers winter holiday package

NOVOAIR is offering attractive Winter Holiday Package for Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram, reports UNB.

The package includes air fare and hotel, hotel transfer at airport, breakfast and many more on twin share basis for two nights three days, the airlines said in a press release on Wednesday.

NOVOAIR has partnered with 19 leading private banks and card holders of these banks can enjoy this package at zero interest which is payable in six equal monthly installments, it said.