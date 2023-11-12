Tiger New Energy concludes USD 2.5m seed round to write Bangladesh's innovative story in green mobility

At a time when luxury brands worldwide are just starting to embrace the electric vehicle revolution, Bangladesh has been leading with an innovative approach. Every day, 2.5 million electric vehicles traverse the nation's streets. But these aren't the typical sedans.

They are three-wheeled electric vehicles, becoming a symbol of urban transportation in Bangladesh. This remarkable transformation has taken place without extensive government subsidies, demonstrating the power of innovation and commitment.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. Issues like range anxiety and the transition to more efficient lithium batteries have been a barrier for many.