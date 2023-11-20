TECNO unveils universal tone imaging technology

TECNO, a global pioneer in mobile imaging technology, is proud to unveil its latest groundbreaking leap in camera technology, TECNO universal tone–the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry's newest spectral database and insights, stated a press release.

Self-developed by TECNO, the technology was enhanced through joint research and development in cooperation with color science academics from leading global universities, with newly collected and analyed data from scientific research integrated into the system.