Arifin Shuvoo's four hours with Javed Akhter

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo is now in Mumbai, acting in the lead role of a biopic on Bangabandhu. He spends most of his free time in his hotel room. However, the evening of 30 January was special. He got a rare chance to meet none other than Javed Akhter.

After his shoot packed-up that evening, Arifin rushed to the Juhu home of the renowned couple, lyricist Javed Akhter and actor Shabana Azmi. Arifin is a huge fan of the duo.

How did he feel? He recently shared his experience with Prothom Alo. He said that the evening was not only invaluable but a magical moment to him. He would never forget the four hours he spent at the house.

One of Arifin’s friends had arranged the meeting.

“I was mesmerised by Javed’s every gesture. I only talked while we were at dinner,” Arifin said.

Shabana was out , taking part in Steven Spielberg’s new film.