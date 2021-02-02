Arifin Shuvoo's four hours with Javed Akhter

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo is now in Mumbai, acting in the lead role of a biopic on Bangabandhu. He spends most of his free time in his hotel room. However, the evening of 30 January was special. He got a rare chance to meet none other than Javed Akhter.
After his shoot packed-up that evening, Arifin rushed to the Juhu home of the renowned couple, lyricist Javed Akhter and actor Shabana Azmi. Arifin is a huge fan of the duo.
How did he feel? He recently shared his experience with Prothom Alo. He said that the evening was not only invaluable but a magical moment to him. He would never forget the four hours he spent at the house.
One of Arifin’s friends had arranged the meeting.
“I was mesmerised by Javed’s every gesture. I only talked while we were at dinner,” Arifin said.
Shabana was out , taking part in Steven Spielberg’s new film.
What was on the menu? Arifin said, “There were Lucknowi biryani, dal, fish and other curries, sweet yogurt and rasgulla.”
The meeting was more than just dinner and chitchatting. Before leaving the house, Javed presented Arifin a pen drive filled with 10 Tagore songs he translated. The poet also promised Arifin his book if they met again.
Arifin shared his memorable experience among his fans through a photograph of the meet posted on his Facebook page. He wrote, “A true legend who needs no introduction. An overwhelming evening. A dream come true or am I still dreaming? The person who made poetry immortal from Sholay to Don, from 1942 to Zindagi na Milegi Dobara. Every word you penned has etched a deep significance in the heart..made a big impact to the person I am today...Javed Saab it was an honour just to be in your presence in your house.. Words cannot even describe the magical evening that was…and the Lucknowi platter was just the cherry on the top. ”
Arifin arrived in Mumbai on 19 January. He is the lead in film Bangabandhu–a biopic of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The film is directed by famous filmmaker Shyam Benegal.