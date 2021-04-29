I did the film for its storyline: Aupee Karim

A Bangladesh-India joint film venture 'Mayar Janjal' has secured its place among top 10 films at the esteemed Fipresci-India or The Indian Chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics. Popular Bangladeshi actress Aupee Karim is a part of the film. The much-talked-about film will be exhibited in a film festival in Los Angeles in the USA next month.

Aupee Karim in an interview with Prothom Alo on Wednesday, talked about the film and her role.

Here is what she said: