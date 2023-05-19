Cannes honours Ford at Indiana Jones premiere

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ saw Harrison Ford defy age and crack the whip one last time as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year got its world premiere in Cannes on Thursday.

The star, who has vowed this will be the last time he dons the famous fedora, showed a rare bit of emotion as the Cannes Film Festival presented him with an honorary Palme d'Or on stage ahead of the screening.

"I'm very moved by this," he said following a collage of clips from his many hit movies. "I just saw my life flash before my eyes."