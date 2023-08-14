'Barbie' retains top spot at box office for fourth week

Gerwig is currently vying against Jennifer Lee, who co-directed the animated sequel to Disney's "Frozen" with Chris Buck, to be the highest-grossing woman director of all time at the global box office.

Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken, "Barbie" has earned a whopping USD 1.2 billion worldwide.

Universal's ‘Oppenheimer’, a historical drama about the development of the atomic bomb, regained its second-place position, with the other half of the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon taking in an estimated USD 18.8 million over the weekend.

Last week ‘Oppenheimer’ had been beaten by the Warner Bros. monster flick ‘Meg 2: The Trench’, which fell to fourth this week with an estimated USD 12.7 million.