Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Cannes is set for another major Hollywood premiere Today, Saturday, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese bring their Native American crime epic, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, to the French Riviera.

Lips are tightly sealed around the three-and-a-half hour movie, but it is based on the best-selling book by US journalist David Grann about a wave of murders among the wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI.

Cannes has had no shortage of splashy moments since it kicked off on Tuesday with the controversial appearance of Johnny Depp in his first movie since a bitter trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.