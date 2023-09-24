European film festival comes to an end

The week-long European Film Festival with films from Bangladesh and Europe, has drawn to a close. The festival ended with the screening of the Dutch film ‘White Berry’ on Saturday at the Dutch Club in Dhaka. The Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh organised the festival, with Prothom Alo as partner.
Guest at the closing ceremony included Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, Dutch ambassador Irma van Doren and Italian ambassador Antonio Alessandro. Charles Whiteley thanked all those involved in the festival including Prothom Alo. Dutch ambassador Irma van Doren said that various persons prominent in their fields of expertise shared their experiences with the youth during the cinema master classes. This can serve to further develop the creativity of the young ones.
After the speeches, the guests watched the movie ‘White Berry’. The film was made by Sia Hermanides was about a Dutch-African girl with albinism. The 1 hr 30 minute film was released on 4 August 2022. After the screening of the film, artiste Mehreen entertained the audience with her songs.
Earlier, on Sunday, the festival was inaugurated at the Shilpakala Academy. The inauguration was attended by Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, the EU ambassador Charles Whiteley, and others. There were film screenings throughout the week at Alliance Francaise, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka University’s Modern Language Institute and the Dutch Club. Outside of Dhaka, there were screenings at Khulna University, Varendra University in Rajshahi and Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh.
The festival organisers also organised a ‘master class’ for young filmmakers to enrich the diversity of European and Bangladeshi culture through creativity. The purpose is to showcase emerging talents as well as to form cultural exchange and mutual understanding.
The master classes took place on 15 and 16 September at the British Council. These were joined by film makers Syeda Neegar Banu, Apu Rozario, Amitabh Reza and Piplu R Khan. A short film contest was also held. The first prize went to Mustafa Monowar as director of ‘Passenger’. Akib Mahmud won the best prize as film maker for ‘Aslesha’. And the film award was bagged by Mehdi Joseph’s ‘Poster’.