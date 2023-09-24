European film festival comes to an end

The week-long European Film Festival with films from Bangladesh and Europe, has drawn to a close. The festival ended with the screening of the Dutch film ‘White Berry’ on Saturday at the Dutch Club in Dhaka. The Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh organised the festival, with Prothom Alo as partner.

Guest at the closing ceremony included Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, Dutch ambassador Irma van Doren and Italian ambassador Antonio Alessandro. Charles Whiteley thanked all those involved in the festival including Prothom Alo. Dutch ambassador Irma van Doren said that various persons prominent in their fields of expertise shared their experiences with the youth during the cinema master classes. This can serve to further develop the creativity of the young ones.