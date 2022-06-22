‘Shamshera ‘ Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor gives goosebumps as dacoit

Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their much-awaited film ‘Shamshera’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in an intriguing tale of dacoits.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yash Raj Films wrote, “A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July”.

Based on the pre-independence era, ‘Shamshera’ portrays the story of dacoits led by Ranbir Kapoor, whose only motive is to fight against the cruelty of the ruthless antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt for the sake of the villagers.