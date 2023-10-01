‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ to be released on 13 October

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, the much-anticipated biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is all set to have the nationwide theatrical release on 13 October, Friday.

Master filmmaker Shyam Benegal's directorial film, a joint production of Bangladesh-India with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bangladesh and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India being the producers and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Limited, India being the executive producers, the film is also scheduled to be released across India on 27 October.