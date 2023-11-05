'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan treats fans with new intriguing posters

After an intriguing teaser of the film, the makers of 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu on Saturday unveiled new posters. Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with new posters featuring Rajkumar Hirani's cast members.

The first poster showed Shah Rukh walking on the streets accompanied by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. All are dressed formally and holding files in their hands.

SRK can be seen in his new avatar as he wore a green kurta with jeans and a sweater vest. Taapsee is dressed in a white kurta that she paired with a denim jacket and pants. Vicky, on the other hand, carried a rugged look in the poster.