Singer Moni Kishore’s body recovered
The body of popular singer from the nineties Moni Kishore has been recovered from his residence in Rampura of the capital. The police recovered the body on Saturday.
Primarily the police speculate that he died four to five days ago. The cause of death for this popular singer of a time is not certain yet. However, Rampura police station has stated that singer Moni Kishore suffered an unnatural death.
In this regard sub-inspector (SI) of Rampura police station Khan Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the door to Moni Kishore’s flat was bolted from inside.
Neighbours had not heard any noise from that flat for a few days. When there was a stench, neighbours from the next door called emergency services at 999. Later, police arrived and recovered the body, he added.
Moni Kishore has recorded more than 500 songs. Though he was a listed artiste of radio and television, he didn’t sing there much. Neither did he sing in films that much. He mainly worked on audio records.
There are songs like, ‘Ki Chile Amar’, ‘Shei Duti Chokh Kothai Tomar’, ‘Tumi Shudhu Amari Jonno’, ‘Mukhe Bolo Bhalobashi’ and ‘Ami More Gele Jani Tumi’ among his hits. His most popular song ‘Ki Chile Amar’ was written and composed by himself.
Moni Kishore has written and composed around 20 songs. Moni Kishore was his stage name. His real name was Moni Mandal. Since he was a fan of Kishore Kumar he had added ‘Kishore’ to his name.