Advance ticket sales for Taylor Swift concert movie top USD 100 milion

Advance ticket sales for the movie of Taylor Swift's ‘Eras’ tour have topped USD 100 million worldwide, theater operator AMC said Thursday, making it the best-selling feature-length concert film in history.

‘Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour’ is due out on 13 October in 8,500 cinemas in 100 countries.

The film is already set to become the highest-grossing concert film ever, dethroning ‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never’ which made USD 99 million and was released in 2011.