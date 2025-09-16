Baaji: A journey through time, tradition, and Bangladesh’s musical heart

The Deepto TV studio was buzzing with people -- technicians, agency people, artists and so much more. Dancers moving from one place to the next with their props, others checking on their ornaments and costumes, while musicians checking on their strings and membranes, artists interacting with BTS photographers, having coffee with officials from the agency -- the entire floor was abuzz with activities and conversations.

However, amidst all the activity, one could see that Hashim Mahmud, the singer-songwriter was stuck in a world of his own. The creator of the latest Coke Studio Bangla release, Baaji – Hashim seemed oblivious to the noise around him, unable to interrupt his thoughts.

He only seemed to come alive on the sets; his smiles were reserved for anything that amused him -- instruments, colours and soft conversations. Curious bystanders and fans of his music were trying their best to interact with Hashim bhai-- but tucked within his comfort zone, Hashim Mahmud was more than comfortable to let his siblings speak on his behalf.