Disney use of AI for Marvel TV series spooks Hollywood

The use of artificial intelligence in the new Marvel superhero series ‘Secret Invasion’ has sparked anxiety and anger in Hollywood, at a time when television and film writers are already striking over their uncertain futures.

Director Ali Selim revealed in a recent interview that the Disney+ show -- a paranoia-rich spy thriller about shape-shifting aliens that stars Samuel L Jackson -- used AI as well as human illustrators to generate its opening credits.

The abstract sequence in question blends green-hued urban landscapes, spaceships and shadowy human characters, many of who gradually reveal themselves to be the reptilian extra-terrestrial "Skrulls" of the series.