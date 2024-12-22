I never dreamt to be an actor: Yash Rohan
Although he had started his acting career with television Yash Rohan is quite popular in films as well. Apart from that, he has also appeared on the OTT platform. Yash Rohan debuted on the silver screen with the film ‘Swapnajaal’. He had actress Pori Moni as his co-star in that film.
This actor had also created hype among the audience with the film ‘Poran’. Plus, he’s is an equally popular actor in the filed of television dramas as well as web films. Yash Rohan and actress Totini have formed a good onscreen pair. Today is the birthday of this actor.
In an interview, Yash Rohan spoke candidly about his career as an actor as well as the ins and outs of his life. Speaking about the big screen, small screen and OTT, the actor said, “I am an actor. To me, it’s not an issue if it’s the big screen, small screen or the OTT.”
“Whether, I do a drama for a YouTube channel, a feature film or an OTT series, my job is to do the acting. Since my job remains the same and I have to put in the same amount or more efforts in each of the projects, it doesn’t matter on which platform it’s being released.”
Speaking about his daily life and him becoming an actor Yash Rohan said, “I just love to sleep and I spend a lot of time in sleeping. I had never dreamt to be an actor. I always wanted to follow an academic career path. I was a student of computer science. I even worked as a teacher at one point.”
“I never took acting seriously. But, my entry in this filed is completely coincidental. There are more women than men among my followers. I want to see myself as an even better actor in future. Mosharraf karim is my favourite actor. My mother and elder brother always supported me in becoming an actor,” added the actor.