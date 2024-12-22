I never dreamt to be an actor: Yash Rohan

Although he had started his acting career with television Yash Rohan is quite popular in films as well. Apart from that, he has also appeared on the OTT platform. Yash Rohan debuted on the silver screen with the film ‘Swapnajaal’. He had actress Pori Moni as his co-star in that film.

This actor had also created hype among the audience with the film ‘Poran’. Plus, he’s is an equally popular actor in the filed of television dramas as well as web films. Yash Rohan and actress Totini have formed a good onscreen pair. Today is the birthday of this actor.