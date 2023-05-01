MasterChef presenter Jock Zonfrillo dies aged 46

MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died at the age of 46, his family said in a message on Monday.

Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four who was a judge on the popular TV cooking competition, was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away," his family said in a statement on social media.