It’s still possible to live without the urge to become something: Afzal Hossain

Afzal Hossain also has a contribution behind the huge transformation in the advertising sector of Bangladesh. Afzal Hossain has been writing and drawing regularly these days. He said that he finds these two activities very engrossing that he does this solely for himself. Besides, it’s a huge plus point that he can do all this on his own as he wants, without anyone’s assistance.

When asked, “What are you writing about at the moment?” He said that he’s been writing a long article on advertisements. Plus, he’s been trying to write a novel for quite some time now. He said that sometimes he can write pages after pages while some other times he just can’t write at all.

“It requires a lot of thought and planning to write a novel. I cannot think of an instance where I could write poetry in a planned and organised way. I never sit down to write thinking that okay I’ll write down a poem now.”

“Poetry is conjured up out of nowhere and knocks on the door of my conscience while I just unbolt the door. I do not command poetry. Sometime I could write down six poems in just four days, while sometimes I couldn’t write even a single poem in a whole month,” said Afzal Hossain. He also mentioned that he has plans to hold an exhibition of his drawings next year.