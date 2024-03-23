'House of the Dragon 2' to release on 16 June

The makers of 'House of the Dragon' dropped two distinct trailers for season 2. The first season of 'House of the Dragon' concluded with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) murdering Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)'s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault).

Taking place 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones', season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' will officially mark the start of the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war, according to a media outlet.

The series will premiere on 16 June. The first trailer focuses on Rhaenrya, Prince Daemon, and their forces on Dragonstone, while the other focuses on the King's Landing team of Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond.