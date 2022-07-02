Koffee with Karan 7 Trailer: Akshay-Samantha, Ranveer-Alia ads up fun element

The trailer of Karan Johar's fun chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' is finally out and the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director is all geared up to get back on the coffee couch with his quirky questions and hilarious rapid-fire rounds.

The trailer launched on Saturday showcases some of the talented actors who will be gracing the couch such as Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to name a few.