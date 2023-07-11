'Succession' and strikes: what to expect from Emmy nominations

Can any TV show topple ‘Succession’ at the Emmys? Will Amazon's lavish ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel rule them all? And, with ongoing Hollywood strikes, will television's finest even be honored this year?

Nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony Wednesday starting at 8:30am Pacific time (1530 GMT), after which final-round voting begins for the 75th Emmy Awards, tentatively set for 18 September.

Here are five things to look out for: