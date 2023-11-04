Actress Humaira Himu buried beside her mother's grave

Actress Humaira Himu has been buried beside her mother’s grave in Lakshmipur.
Her body was laid to rest at the graveyard beside Lamchhari Jame Mashjid in Lakshmipur municipality around 8:30pm on Friday.
Earlier, her namaz-e-janaza was held there on the mosque premises. Apart from her relatives, local people also took part in her namaz-e-janaza. The ambulance carrying Himu’s body reached Lakshmipur around 7:00pm.
Humaira Himu’s maternal uncle and former director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Moyeen Uddin Chowdhury said that Himu was the only daughter of her parents.
None of her parents are alive. Himu’s body has been buried right beside her mother’s grave. Her father Sana Ullah died in last August and her mother Shameem Ara Chowdhury died of corona infection back in 2020, he added.
RAB has arrested a man named Ziauddin from Dhaka’s Bangshal area on Thursday midnight on charges of abetting Humaira’s suicide. Ziauddin runs a business of chemical items. He was a friend of Himu.
Humaira Himu started her career by working in television commercials. After her debut in television drama, she became famous among the audience with her performance featuring the local dialect of Noakhali.
Councilor of Ward No. 8 of Lakshmipur municipality, Zahiduzzaman Chowdhury said that Humaira’s maternal grandparents lived in Lakshmipur. Humaira and her parents later moved to Dhaka. They no longer have a home in Lakshmipur. Himu lived in her maternal grandparents’ home whenever she came to Lakshmipur.
Humaira Himu was born in Lakshmipur district on 23 November 1985. She spent her childhood in Lakshmipur and started working on stage theatre since she was a student of class two. Himu herself had said in an interview of a private TV channel that she used to work with local cultural organisations named, HiFi Koutuk Shilpogoshthi and Friends Natyogoshthi.
Himu moved to Dhaka after her SSC exams in 1999. At first she joined Nagorik Natyangan and she worked with several other theater groups afterwards.
After that, she had done a photo-shoot and sent her portfolio to different advertisement agencies for modeling. She then worked in a commercial, aimed at raising awareness about AIDS. Later, she worked in several other television commercials.
Seeing her work in a commercial for a tea company, director Taher Shipon first cast her in a television drama named ‘PI’. She had late actor Dilip Chakrabarti as her co-star in the drama.