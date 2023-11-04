Actress Humaira Himu buried beside her mother's grave

Actress Humaira Himu has been buried beside her mother’s grave in Lakshmipur.

Her body was laid to rest at the graveyard beside Lamchhari Jame Mashjid in Lakshmipur municipality around 8:30pm on Friday.

Earlier, her namaz-e-janaza was held there on the mosque premises. Apart from her relatives, local people also took part in her namaz-e-janaza. The ambulance carrying Himu’s body reached Lakshmipur around 7:00pm.

Humaira Himu’s maternal uncle and former director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Moyeen Uddin Chowdhury said that Himu was the only daughter of her parents.