‘It's just what happens if you have famous parents’

Apart from his acting career, Iresh Zaker has a business and a production house. Sometimes, he used to be seen in one or two dramas of his own production if he liked the story or the character. But he had to endure taunts for those also.

He said, “If someone works in a project of their own production, a lot of negative comments circulate in our industry regarding that. I used to feel bad. There was a time when I worked in very few projects for I used to feel hesitant. But that doesn’t bother me anymore.”

“My wife once read to me, ‘It’s been going around that you cannot find work if you don’t cast Iresh’, it’s absurd. You cannot avoid these words coming from people. Let people say whatever they want,” he added.