Initiative to reform Shilpakala Academy Act

An initiative has been taken to reform Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Act.

The Shilpakala Academy stated in a press release that the initiative to reform the Shilpakala Academy Act has been started considering the fact that the institution does not suffer due to the weaknesses in the act and regulations.

The Shilpakala Academy also stated that a committee has been formed already to reform the regulations. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is an autonomous institution for the practice and research of arts in the country that is run by the Shilpakala Academy Act and regulations.