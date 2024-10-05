Initiative to reform Shilpakala Academy Act
An initiative has been taken to reform Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Act.
The Shilpakala Academy stated in a press release that the initiative to reform the Shilpakala Academy Act has been started considering the fact that the institution does not suffer due to the weaknesses in the act and regulations.
The Shilpakala Academy also stated that a committee has been formed already to reform the regulations. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is an autonomous institution for the practice and research of arts in the country that is run by the Shilpakala Academy Act and regulations.
After the change in the political context, theatre personality Syed Jamil Ahmed has taken charge as the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. After taking charge, he started the reform work.
The Shilpakala Academy has already had view exchanges and discussions with the artistes, art critiques and filed level officials of different sectors with the goal of restructuring the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Parishad and constructive amendment of the activities and authority of the academy alongside reforming Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Act, 1989.
The director general has already announced that financial transparency and accountability will be ensured by following the law and regulations regarding how the activities were carried out in the past few days.
In this regard, a letter has been sent to the office of the comptroller and auditor general for conducting a special audit. Detailed information of that will be published on the website of the institute.
The Shilpakala Academy stated that the money allocated for organising events, which had been found in the office of some of the officials through the inventory, has already been deposited in the academy fund as part of their regular administrative activities.
Besides, the fact whether there are some discrepancies in this matter or not is also being vetted by the internal review committee. If any of the irregularities or corruption is proved, strict measures will be taken according to the rules and regulations.