Deep depression in Bay may turn into cyclone 'Midhili' by tonight: Enamur

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman on Thursday said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone 'Midhili' by tonight and cross Bangladesh coast by Friday evening.

"The deep depression may turn into a cyclonic storm between 12 midnight today and early hours of tomorrow," he told after holding a meeting of Cyclone Preparedness Programme Implementation Board at the secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday evening.

About 11 districts of the country's coastal regions are likely to be affected by the cyclone, he said. The districts are Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bhola, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat and Chattogram.

If the deep depression turns into the cyclone 'Midhili', wind speeds will be 64 to 88 kmph at the centre of the storm, Enamur said, adding, it may hit the coast with maximum wind speed of 90 kmph.

According the latest bulletin of the met office, the depression was centered about 625 kilometer southwest of Chattogram, 590 kilometer southwest of Cox's Bazar and 490 kilometer southwest of Mongla and Payra ports at 6pm today.