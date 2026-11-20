Eight European and developing countries demanded Friday that a global call to "accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels" be restored to an agreement being negotiated at UN climate talks.

In an open letter published as the COP31 climate summit in Turkey headed for overtime, the group listed the transition away from oil, gas and coal among issues that should "be fully reflected" in the meeting's final decision.

They also listed five other demands, including that United Nations science reports serve as the basis for decisions and that "those who produce the problem" help the world deal with climate change.