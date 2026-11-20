Group of nations calls for fossil fuel exit in COP31 deal
Eight European and developing countries demanded Friday that a global call to "accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels" be restored to an agreement being negotiated at UN climate talks.
In an open letter published as the COP31 climate summit in Turkey headed for overtime, the group listed the transition away from oil, gas and coal among issues that should "be fully reflected" in the meeting's final decision.
They also listed five other demands, including that United Nations science reports serve as the basis for decisions and that "those who produce the problem" help the world deal with climate change.
"Developed countries, oil-producing countries, and carbon emitters should proportionally contribute to adaptation and mitigation efforts and to climate finance," they wrote.
They demanded "an immediate push for electrification based on renewable and low-carbon energies" and a "strong signal to accelerate methane emission reductions".
In conjunction with other international environment negotiations, they added, "conservation of biodiversity, forests, rivers, mangroves and oceans must be recognised as an absolute priority."
The UN's climate talks looked set to drag on through the weekend, with countries sharply divided over a draft deal that lacked any mention of planet-heating fossil fuels.
The talks followed stark reminders of the urgency of climate action this year, from heatwaves in Europe and devastating floods in Nepal.
Expectations of a major breakthrough have been low at the COP31 summit as countries cope with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.