Cyclone ‘Midhili’: The tip reaches the coast

The tip of the cyclone ‘Midhili’, formed in the Bay of Bengal has reached the coastal line. As an impact of this, the wind speed has intensified in the coasts of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

The meteorological department says that the centre or eye of the cyclone might hit the coast of Bangladesh by Friday evening.

A meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Md Monwar Hossain told Prothom Alo around 12:00 pm on Friday that the tip of the cyclone has touched the coast of Bangladesh.

As a result the wind speed has already increased in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar region. And, the cyclone is moving forward, he added.