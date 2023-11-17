Cyclone ‘Midhili’: The tip reaches the coast

The tip of the cyclone ‘Midhili’, formed in the Bay of Bengal has reached the coastal line. As an impact of this, the wind speed has intensified in the coasts of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.
The meteorological department says that the centre or eye of the cyclone might hit the coast of Bangladesh by Friday evening.
A meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Md Monwar Hossain told Prothom Alo around 12:00 pm on Friday that the tip of the cyclone has touched the coast of Bangladesh.
As a result the wind speed has already increased in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar region. And, the cyclone is moving forward, he added.
The wind speed of the cyclone is increasing. Monwar Hossain said that earlier it was moving at a speed of 10 to 15 kmph but now the speed has increased to 25 to 30 kmph. And, its eye may hit close to Khepupara by this evening.
Meteorologists and government’s disaster management ministry still believes that the cyclone won’t take any severe turn. State minister of this ministry Md Enamor Rahman Told Prothom Alo on Friday, “Midhili has already touched the coast of Bangladesh. The eye would start showing its effects by around 2:00 pm. It’s an ‘A’ category cyclone and it won’t turn into any super cyclone.”
However, the state minister talked about some preparations for dealing with the cyclone. He said, “A total of 5,600 shelters have already been prepared in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola and Lakshmipur districts. Necessary food and other assistance have been sent for these districts as well.”
According to the latest updates given by the meteorological department, cyclone ‘Midhili’ could cause tidal surges in eight coastal districts of the country. In its effects, heavy rainfall has started already in different parts of the country including capital Dhaka.
Earlier, meteorologist Monwar Hossain told Prothom Alo this morning that because of the cyclone, tidal surges at least three to five feet higher than the usual tide could hit the low-laying areas in the coastal districts of Lakshmipur, Feni, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira as well as the islands and chars adjacent to them. These areas could be inundated by the surge.
Sources of the meteorological department say that due to the impacts of the tip of cyclone, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (over 89mm) rainfall with gusty or stormy wind continues over the North Bay and adjacent Bangladeshi coastal areas along with its offshore islands and chars.