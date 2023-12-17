Women more vulnerable in disasters: Oxfam report  

Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, China, and Pakistan, bear the brunt of climate change, experiencing the highest losses. These nations frequently grapple with floods and cyclones, impacting their people.
A report titled 'Gender Dimensions of Loss and Damage in Asia,' released by the international organisation Oxfam this month, highlights the significant challenges faced by women in disaster-affected regions.
In Bangladesh, 87 per cent of women in these areas grapple with food insecurity, caught in a cycle of recurring disasters.
The report, unveiled during the United Nations Climate Conference (COP-28) in Dubai on 8 December, recommends prioritising affected women in the 'climate damage fund' established at the conference. The Climate Conference took place from 30 November to 12 December, emphasising the urgency of addressing the gender dimensions of climate-related losses and damages in the region.
Oxfam's research reveals that women in flood-affected areas of Bangladesh experience greater food insecurity and malnutrition than men.
During cyclones and floods, when food supplies diminish, women tend to reduce their own food intake, prioritising other family members. Challenges intensify as the supply of firewood decreases, impacting cooking practices. Consequently, 54 per cent of women face physical weakness, and 25 per cent report issues like dizziness.
State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman said, "After floods and cyclones, we provide assistance keeping in mind the needs of women and giving them importance. However, as disasters are increasing, we will need support from the Climate Damage Fund. The international community should come forward for this,"
During floods, male workers often migrate to other areas in search of better job opportunities, and in many cases, they succeed. However, women, burdened with caring for children and elders, find it challenging to leave their families for work or other urgent needs.
In flood and cyclone-prone regions, approximately 68 per cent of people relocate to different parts of the country when disasters occur, while 32 per cent seek employment abroad, with the majority being men. Of the women who go abroad, 60 per cent work as domestic workers in Middle Eastern countries for short periods.
The report highlights two types of climate change-induced disasters: sudden natural disasters such as floods and storms, and ongoing issues like seasonal changes, temperature rises, and increased rainfall. While more attention is often given to the damage caused by sudden disasters, the report underscores the growing significance of long-term disaster losses.
When questioned about the situation, M Asaduzzaman, former Research Director at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) and climate expert, informed Prothom Alo that irreversible damage from climate change is undoubtedly on the rise in Bangladesh. To address these losses, Bangladesh needs to secure funds from the Loss and Damage Fund. However, establishing the link between these damages and climate change requires scientific proof. He emphasised that the government should increase investments in research and evaluation to achieve this.