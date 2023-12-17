Women more vulnerable in disasters: Oxfam report  

Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, China, and Pakistan, bear the brunt of climate change, experiencing the highest losses. These nations frequently grapple with floods and cyclones, impacting their people.

A report titled 'Gender Dimensions of Loss and Damage in Asia,' released by the international organisation Oxfam this month, highlights the significant challenges faced by women in disaster-affected regions.

In Bangladesh, 87 per cent of women in these areas grapple with food insecurity, caught in a cycle of recurring disasters.