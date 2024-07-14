Loss, damage and lost opportunities

The SB60 as it is called—rather, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 2024 Bonn Climate Change Conference, also known as the 60th Sessions of the UN Climate Change Subsidiary Bodies, was a lost opportunity. The result was not befitting of the overly formal sounding, tedious name.

For about two weeks in June, the latest iteration of the subsidiary bodies held a session in Bonn, Germany. 60 sessions in, we know the challenges, the way forward and the plausible solutions. Knowing and doing however, are two very different things, as it turns out. By now we have all the pros and cons from the IPCC to the progress towards landing solid foundation based on the concerns and commitments from the previous years, but we lack the political impetus to do so.

It is self-sabotage of the highest order, and akin to—it must be said—the slow poisoning of civilisation. However, there is time yet. Not just before COP29 this year, which SB60 precedes with much of the relevant discussions, but before life as we know it changes forever. However, that time is very short to act together on delivering climate finance commitments, at the scale as needed. The time for pondering and indecision is long gone.