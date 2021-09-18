Biden asks world leaders to cut methane in climate fight

US president Joe Biden urged world leaders on Friday to join the United States and European Union in a pledge to cut methane emissions, hoping to build momentum before an international summit on climate change begins next month.

Biden made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF), a follow-up to an Earth Day meeting he hosted in April to unveil new US greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and press other countries to do more to curb theirs.

The United Kingdom heeded the call, with prime minister Boris Johnson pledging to be among the first signatories of the global methane pledge to reduce emissions of the harmful gas.