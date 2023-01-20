COP28 a chance for 'hard questions' on fossil fuels: UN climate chief

Holding COP28 climate talks in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates is an opportunity to ask "hard questions" on fossil fuels, the UN's climate chief told AFP on Thursday.

The UAE's decision to name the head of the national oil company as president of the COP28 talks has angered activists who fear it will undermine efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said the emirates' decision to appoint Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), was "solely in their hands".

In an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where climate change is a major topic, Stiell said Al Jaber had expressed "an openness to make this a transformative COP".

"Time will tell as the weeks and months run down to COP28 as to what transformation means. A transformation has to be across the board," including "how do we close the emissions gap", said Stiell, who met Al Jaber at an energy forum in Abu Dhabi last week.